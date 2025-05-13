Pakistan PM declares success of operation against India

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday (May 13) that the country’s offensive against India was a “grand success”, declaring that the achievement be celebrated on May 10 every year.

May 10 was when a ceasefire was agreed between the two neighbours, hours after Pakistan launched a military operation against India, which it said targeted an Indian missile storage facility and air bases.

“The Day of Struggle for Truth will be celebrated every year across the country with enthusiasm and spirit of national unity,” the government said on X.

The ceasefire appeared to be holding on Tuesday after four days of intense jetfighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks - the worst violence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.

The conflict followed an Apr 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India accused Pakistan of backing the attack, but Islamabad denied involvement.