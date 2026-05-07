One year after India-Pakistan clash, a fragile truce holds amid rising risks

A year after India and Pakistan came to the brink of their most serious military confrontation in decades, the uneasy calm that followed remains overshadowed by mistrust, hardened military doctrines and the constant risk of renewed conflict.

The four-day escalation – marked by fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery – was triggered by a deadly militant attack in the part of Kashmir that India controls on Apr 22, 2025.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denied any involvement.

Fifteen days later, on May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine locations it described as “terrorist infrastructure” across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan condemned the strikes as “an act of war” and responded with its own military operation, codenamed Bunya-num Marsoos.

Both countries claimed to have inflicted damage on key strategic targets before eventually agreeing to a truce on May 10.