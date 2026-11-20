BENGALURU: India is looking to space for its next breakthrough in pharmaceuticals, with scientists, biotech firms and startups exploring how microgravity could help develop new medicines.

Microgravity is a condition where people or objects appear to be weightless, such as when astronauts float inside a spacecraft in orbit.

Known as the “pharmacy of the world” for its role in supplying affordable vaccines and medicines globally, India is now looking to combine its pharmaceutical expertise with its growing space capabilities.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which wrapped up on Thursday (Nov 19), scientists and space-tech entrepreneurs explored how India’s planned space station could eventually serve as an orbital laboratory for biotechnology research.