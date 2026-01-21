India’s Supreme Court hears case over Aravalli hills definition amid mining, environmental concerns

RAJASTHAN, India: India’s Supreme Court is set to hear a closely watched environmental case on Wednesday (Jan 21) that could shape the future of the Aravalli hills, one of the world’s oldest geological formations and a critical ecological barrier for northern India.

At the centre of the dispute is a proposed redefinition of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range, which environmental activists warn could allow large swathes of the hills to be opened up for mining and construction.

They added that this would threaten biodiversity, as well as could worsen air pollution and heat stress in and around New Delhi.

The government has rejected those claims, arguing the new definition brings clarity to land-use rules without weakening environmental safeguards.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Indian capital is already one of the most polluted cities in the world, with its 30 million residents having experienced three straight days of severe air pollution in recent days.