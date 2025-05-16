Why India’s farmers are worried about US push to export dairy, grain products

ROHTAK, India: Farmers in India’s rice and wheat belt state of Haryana are worried that imports from the United States will flood the market if agricultural duties are lowered as a result of bilateral trade negotiations.

Washington is pushing to export US dairy and grain products to India, as part of efforts to balance its US$45 billion trade deficit with New Delhi.

But those like wheat and rice farmer Sunil, who prefers to go by one name, said the government should push back on demands to open up the sector.

“Farmers have already been demanding that the government buy our grains at 1.5 times the cost of farming but aren’t getting that price. On top of that, if they lower taxes on US imports, then the local farmers will be finished,” said Sunil.

Farmers in one Haryana village are worried that their problems will only worsen if American grains start flooding the market.

They said an existing oversupply of wheat in the Indian market has made it a struggle in some seasons to sell all the wheat produced.