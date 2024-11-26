Women in India blame police mishandling of cases for persistently high sexual crime rate

NEW DELHI: For years, India has consistently been rated as one of the most dangerous places for women to live in.

At least 90 rape cases are reported across the nation daily – nearly four an hour – but many more go unreported.

Survivors like Meghna Prakash, who was raped, assaulted and abused by her partner a decade ago, say there is a reason for that: The way law enforcement handles such cases.

“When I went to the police station, a male police officer came. He spoke to me, he shamed me. He said: ‘Why did you even meet this person? What do your parents think about this? Do they know what you've done with this man?’” she recounted.

Meghna was only 16 years old at the time and had worked up the courage to report the crime. She said that instead of checking her wounds and finding out what had happened, police officers merely said they would call her partner to come to the police station.

“They slapped him twice and made me watch and then said: ‘The problem is solved. Now go and don't contact each other again,’” she added.