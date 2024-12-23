'My entire family was gone': Aceh thrives 20 years after tragic tsunami, but anguish remains

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Aceh resident Nahrawi Noerdin was among the lucky ones to survive the devastating Indian ocean tsunami 20 years ago.

The former small business operator was out at sea that fateful day, but nothing could prepare him for what he was about to realise when he got back to shore.

“After the tsunami, I was alone. My entire family was gone,” said the now 50-year-old.

Despite his own loss, he volunteered to help others affected for the next three months.

He thought: “If I help these victims, maybe my body and soul will be at peace and not remember anything.”

On December 26, 2004, a powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that killed around 230,000 people across more than a dozen countries.