India's Kerala state on high alert as vessel with hazardous cargo sinks off its coast

KOCHI: Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala were scrambling to contain an oil spill on Monday (May 26) after a container vessel sank, leaking fuel into the Arabian Sea and releasing 100 cargo containers into the water.

The Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA3 ship was travelling from Vizhinjam on India's southern tip to Kochi when it capsized about 38 nautical miles off Kerala on Saturday, officials said, adding that all 24 crew members had been rescued.

The entire ship has since been "submerged", the Kerala chief minister's office said in a statement on Sunday without elaborating on the cause of the incident.

"The Coast Guard is taking steps to block the oil with two ships. A Dornier aircraft is also being used to spray oil-destroying powder on the oil slick," the statement said.