Prabowo orders acceleration of Indonesia's free-meals programme with stronger controls amid food poisoning outbreaks

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has ordered an acceleration of the government’s flagship free-meals programme with stronger governance in place, according to National Nutrition Agency head Dadan Hindayana.

The programme, which aims to provide meals to 82.9 million schoolchildren and pregnant women, has caused food poisoning in more than 5,900 recipients in 70 incidents since its rollout in January, according to the agency.

The nationwide project has reached nearly 30 million recipients with the launch of about 10,000 kitchens.

The food poisoning outbreaks, coupled with other concerns, have led civil society groups to call for the programme to be suspended for a fuller evaluation.

“I have been instructed by the president to accelerate the free nutritious meals programme because many children and parents are waiting for the meals,” Dadan said on Thursday (Oct 2) at a press conference, reported news outlet Kompas.

“I will keep carrying out this mandate unless there is another order from the president,” he said, noting that Prabowo has called for an equal distribution of the programme across all regions in the country.

The National Nutrition Agency has apologised for lapses in the programme and admitted negligence and weak oversight, while Prabowo has said the initiative would continue with shortcomings addressed.



After a cabinet meeting last weekend, Prabowo reportedly ordered each kitchen in the programme to be given rapid testing equipment to check food quality, a food tray steriliser, a water filter and CCTV connected to the central government for monitoring.