‘Everything destroyed’ as Indonesia’s Aceh grapples with disease after floods

ACEH TAMIANG, Indonesia: Hit by deadly floods, Indonesians in the region around Aceh Tamiang are grappling with worsening diseases and a lack of medical care as workers struggled to help dozens of residents at the lone hospital in the area.

Cyclone-induced floods and landslides last week devastated three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra island, including Aceh, killing at least 940 people, with an additional 276 people listed as missing, government data showed on Sunday (Dec 7).

As residents lost their homes to pools of mud and debris, diseases got worse. Diseases included diarrhoea, fever or myalgia, triggered because the "environment and places of stay have not recovered post-disaster," Indonesia's health ministry said last week.

At the only hospital in Aceh Tamiang, a patient and medical workers told Reuters on Sunday of worsening diseases there. Reuters' witnesses said medical equipment was covered with mud, syringes were scattered on the floor and floods swept medicines away.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"These workers do not know what tired means," said Ayu Wahyuni Putri, who gave birth to her child days before the floods hit.