Indonesia arrests second Malaysian in less than a week for drug smuggling

SURABAYA: Indonesian authorities have arrested a second Malaysian in less than a week for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine and ecstasy into the country, a crime that carries the death penalty in the Southeast Asian nation.



A 22-year-old identified only as "DI" was detained in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, on Monday (Aug 3) shortly after landing on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, airport security task force head Novi Manunggal said in a statement.



Acting on a tipoff, officials at the airport found "methamphetamine and ecstasy pills attached to the suspect's body", Novi's statement said.



"DI" was found with four packs, or 990g, of crystal meth and four packets containing 1,089 ecstasy pills, he said.



The person has been charged with smuggling more than 5g of drugs, which in Indonesia carries a death sentence.