Poor waste management, land conversion worsened deadly Bali floods, says Indonesia’s environment minister

DENPASAR: Clogged drains and land conversion to hotels and villas worsened flash floods that struck Bali this week, said Indonesia’s environment minister as the country’s disaster agency announced the death toll had risen to 16.

Initial assessments indicate that clogged drainage systems, following two days of intense rain, triggered the flooding in Denpasar, said environment minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq in Jakarta on Thursday (Sep 11).

Poor waste management worsened the disaster, Hanif said. “The floods were aggravated by extraordinary piles of garbage clogging the drains,” Hanif said, as reported by media outlet Bisnis. “This tragedy must serve as a lesson.”

While local governments are working to clear the waste backlog, Hanif admitted the problem cannot be solved quickly.

He also pointed to rapid land conversion from rice fields and green spaces into hotels, villas and cafes catering to tourism as a key factor undermining Bali’s natural water absorption capacity.

“We must not be reckless. Once the landscape is disrupted, nature recalibrates itself through disasters like this,” he said, urging authorities to adopt more sustainable land-use planning.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster rejected claims that land conversion in the provincial capital Denpasar directly caused the flooding, saying such developments were concentrated in North Kuta (Badung) and parts of Gianyar.

“That’s not the case. Land conversion is in Badung and Gianyar. In North Kuta the rivers flow downstream to Denpasar, so this is a river flow issue, not land conversion in the city,” the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician told CNN Indonesia during an inspection in Denpasar.

However, environmental group Walhi Bali reported that between 2018 and 2023, land degradation across the Sabagita metropolitan area — which covers Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar and Tabanan — reached 3 to 6 per cent, steadily reducing agricultural land.

SIXTEEN PEOPLE DEAD, ONE MISSING

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the floods were intensified by heavy rainfall associated with the equatorial Rossby wave, which persisted for more than 24 hours from Tuesday morning.