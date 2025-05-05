More digital nomads calling Bali home, but this comes at a price for the island and locals

DENPASAR, Bali: As snow began to thicken and cripple the day-to-day life of her friends and family back in Moscow, Daria Ivanova was packing her suitcase with sandals, summer dresses and bathing suits.

Since January, the 23-year-old social media consultant has been spending her nights at a rented room just minutes away from the beaches of Bali and her days running a small consultancy firm from a nearby co-working space.

“There’s a growing community of digital nomads and remote workers here (in Bali). So being here has been good for building a network and picking up new ideas,” Ivanova told CNA, adding that she also welcomes the change of pace and setting from her hometown in Russia.

“Every afternoon, I can stroll around the beaches and every weekend, I can travel and explore other parts of Bali.”

The idea of moving to Bali permanently has been on her mind for the last two-and-a-half years, since she first set foot on the island, famed for its stunning landscape and unique culture.

“I have worked from seven different countries but none of them comes close to beating Bali,” she said.