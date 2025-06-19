Flights to Bali resume after disruption by volcano eruption

JAKARTA: All flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali resumed on Thursday (Jun 19) after being cancelled or delayed due to eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, officials said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 11km high.

Eighty-seven flights to and from Bali, consisting of 66 international and 21 domestic flights, were affected on Wednesday by the eruption, the Bali airport operator said in a statement. These included connections to Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.

On Thursday, flights from Bali departed on schedule to Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and China, Gede Eka Sandi Asmadi, an official at Bali airport, said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

These flights were operated by airlines including Malaysia Airlines, Virgin Australia, JetStar and Singapore Airlines (SIA), Asmadi added.

"Until now, all the operations have been running smoothly, both departures and arrivals," Asmadi said.

In an update on Thursday morning on its website, SIA said it reinstated two previously cancelled flights - SQ948 and SQ949.

Flight SQ948, which was originally scheduled to depart Singapore for Denpasar on Wednesday at 9.30pm, was slated to depart at 3.30am today, but a check showed that it is now scheduled for 9.30pm on Thursday instead.

Meanwhile, flight SQ949 arrived in Singapore from Denpasar on schedule.

In response to CNA's query, SIA's budget carrier Scoot confirmed that all its flights on Thursday are operating as scheduled, but did not give further information on how it deemed it safe to fly.

Flights operated by Qantas and its low-cost carrier Jetstar were scheduled to operate as normal on Thursday, the company said.

A number of flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Indonesia to and from Bali, Lombok and Labuan Bajo, which were cancelled since Wednesday, have also resumed, the airline said.

Two airports in East Nusa Tenggara province reopened on Thursday after being temporarily closed on Wednesday.

However, authorities extended the closure of Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport in Maumere until Friday as there was still some volcanic ash in the air posing a risk to flights, the airport's operator said in a post on social media.