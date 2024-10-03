Indonesia bans e-commerce firm Temu over fears its small enterprises could be ‘destroyed’

SINGAPORE: Indonesia will uphold its ban on e-commerce platform Temu due to fears it could disrupt the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises, said its Minister of Communications and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi.

The global online marketplace is operated by PDD Holdings, which also owns the popular Chinese online retailer Pinduoduo.

Indonesian authorities have been on alert for Temu’s entry into Southeast Asia’s largest economy in recent months.

Its business model of selling products directly from factories to consumers goes against Indonesia’s trade regulation requiring an intermediary or distributor, the Trade Ministry’s domestic trade director-general Isy Karim said previously.

Minister Budi said in Jakarta on Tuesday (Oct 1) that allowing Temu in Indonesia could hurt the economy and society.

"No, Temu cannot enter because it damages the economy, especially Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises. We will not give it a chance," he said, as reported by iNews.