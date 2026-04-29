Indonesia to probe taxi operator Green SM after deadly Bekasi train crash

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s transport ministry has formed a special team to investigate the involvement of a Green SM electric taxi in a train collision that killed 16 people near Jakarta on Monday night (Apr 27).

The taxi was crossing the tracks along Jalan Ampera - a narrow potholed road in Jakarta’s neighbouring city of Bekasi - when it broke down and was hit by a train approaching the nearby East Bekasi Station.

Train operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) instructed a second commuter train travelling in the opposite direction to remain at East Bekasi Station, but a third train travelling from Jakarta to Surabaya in East Java crashed into the stationary commuter train, crushing passengers who were in a packed all-female carriage at the rear.

The probe will examine key aspects of the taxi operator’s operations, Director-General of Land Transport Aan Suhanan said on Tuesday. The operator, Green SM Indonesia, is the local branch of Vietnam-based Green SM, which runs a fleet of VinFast electric vehicles.

“We have formed this special team to look into the involvement of the Xanh SM taxi, including its licensing, administrative compliance, adherence to safety standards and compliance with public transport operational regulations,” Aan said, as quoted by news outlet Kompas, using Green SM’s alternative name.

“Our principle is clear, public safety is the top priority and any potential violations will be dealt with in accordance with regulations.”