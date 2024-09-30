Boy, 14, dies in North Sumatra after squat jumps allegedly ordered by religious teacher

SINGAPORE: Police in North Sumatra are investigating the case of a 14-year-old secondary school student who died last week after he was reportedly punished with 100 squat jumps for failing to memorise Bible verses.

The religious teacher who allegedly punished him has been suspended.

The boy, Rindu Syahputra Sinaga, died on Sep 26, a week after he was allegedly made to do the squat jumps by the teacher, identified by various local news outlets as Ms Selly Winda Hutapea.

The tragic incident in North Sumatra’s Deli Serdang regency has gone viral on Indonesian social media after images of the victim’s body circulated widely.

According to his mother, Mdm Yuliana Derma Padang, the punishment had significantly impacted the boy’s health. After returning home from school, her son expressed discomfort, particularly in his legs, and developed a high fever, she said.

Her son had told her he was made to do 100 squat jumps because he could not memorise the Bible. “This was the first time it happened,” Mdm Yuliana told media outlet Kumparan.

“He said, ‘Mom, my legs hurt so much. Put that teacher in jail so she won’t do this again’,” recounted Mdm Yuliana, who lives in Negara Beringin village, about a 75-minute drive from the provincial capital Medan.

Rindu was treated at a nearby clinic and later referred to Sembiring Hospital in the town of Deli Tua, about 13.5 km from Medan, but his condition continued to worsen and he was pronounced dead on the morning of Sep 26.

Mdm Yuliana believes that the punishment contributed to her son’s death but does not want an autopsy to be done.

“I’m afraid for my son to undergo an autopsy. He’s already gone, and I can’t bear the idea of his body being dissected again,” she said.

Nevertheless, she wants the authorities to “investigate this case so that similar incidents do not happen in the future”.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, TEACHER SUSPENDED

Police commissioner Risqi Akbar, head of Deli Serdang Police’s criminal investigation unit, confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Our officers are on the ground,” he said.

The police are planning to exhume the body on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Ms Hutapea is reportedly remorseful.

“The teacher is currently not in a good shape. She feels guilty and shocked because she never expected this to happen,” said Mr Muriadi, head of the Deli Serdang education council, in a phone interview with media outlet Kompas on Sep 29.

Mr Muriadi said Ms Hutapea has been a substitute teacher for Christian religious education since January this year, taking over after the previous teacher retired.

“It was agreed that the teacher would be temporarily suspended to prevent any unforeseen circumstances,” he added.