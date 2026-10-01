Indonesia’s Prabowo names new foreign, industry ministers in major Cabinet reshuffle

Presidential Chief of Staff Dudung Abdurachman will now serve as the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs while Bahlil Lahadalia has been appointed the Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition, a new position in the Cabinet.

Bahlil continues in his role as the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.

On Thursday, Prabowo also replaced the country's police chief, a role currently held by Listyo Sigit Prabowo, with the head of the National Narcotics Agency Suyudi Ario Seto. Listyo was then appointed as head of the Executive Office of the President in Thursday’s reshuffle.

The changes to Prabowo’s Cabinet come less than three weeks after the president sacked former finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and appointed his deputy Suahasil Nazara as his replacement on Sep 14.

On Thursday, Prabowo also appointed Drajad Hari Wibowo as the Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Nurkholisoh Ibnu Aman as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Luky Alfirman as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

Muhammad Saleh Mustafa was appointed the Deputy Minister of Agriculture while Irwan Meilano will serve as Deputy Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries.