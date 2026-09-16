What led to Purbaya’s sacking as Indonesia’s finance minister – and the challenges facing successor Suahasil

JAKARTA: A widespread restructuring inside Indonesia’s finance ministry, and a public disagreement with sovereign wealth fund Danantara over the use of its profits were the latest possible reasons prompting President Prabowo Subianto to sack Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as finance minister after months of growing calls for his removal, said analysts.

They also said Suahasil Nazara’s appointment as Indonesia’s new finance minister on Monday (Sep 14) could bring greater internal stability and better inter-agency cooperation, given his experience as an insider in the ministry and his comparatively more subdued leadership style.

Still, the observers warned that a daunting list of challenges awaits Suahasil.

The reshuffle caught many by surprise, including Suahasil.

“I was informed about the process this morning and told to prepare for the inauguration this afternoon.” he told reporters after his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Meanwhile, Purbaya was still attending a parliamentary hearing as finance minister on Monday morning before leaving abruptly.

“I got a call from Prasetyo Hadi, the State Secretary,” Purbaya said on Tuesday about why he left the hearing.

He found out only later on Monday that he was being replaced.

“Last night, I still had a lot on my mind, so I had some trouble sleeping,” Purbaya said on Tuesday after a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry’s office where he passed the baton to his successor.

“But I’m sure tomorrow I’ll be at ease. All good.”

Suahasil is Prabowo’s third finance minister since the president took office in October 2024. Purbaya was appointed just over a year ago on Sep 8, 2025, replacing longtime finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who served under three presidents.

Suahasil is no newcomer to the Ministry of Finance. He previously headed the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Agency from 2016 to 2019 and served as Deputy Finance Minister from 2019 until his appointment as minister.

Experts believe that Suahasil will adopt a more cautious approach as minister compared to Purbaya, viewed widely as a polarising figure who attracted both praise and criticism for his brash and unfiltered style.

“He (Suahasil) understands the state budget, taxation, financing, subsidies, and fiscal governance from the inside,” Achmad Nur Hidayat, an economist and public policy analyst from Jakarta’s National Development University, told CNA.

