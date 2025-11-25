Brash but popular: Indonesia’s new finance minister Purbaya wins public praise but worries investors

JAKARTA: In the two months since he became Indonesia’s finance minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has made headlines for his fiscal moves as well as his remarks.

He has redirected Indonesia’s “rainy day funds” with the aim of stimulating the economy, paved the way for more government spending at the expense of a widening deficit and issued a flurry of statements that have at times contradicted fellow ministers and senior officials.

Once a low-profile technocrat best known for leading a deposit insurance agency, Purbaya has quickly become one of the more recognisable faces in government with what observers say is his brash and unfiltered style.

“He is unafraid to speak his mind and he avoids technical financial jargon so ordinary people can understand what he aims to do with the economy,” Yusuf Rendy Manilet, an economist at the think tank Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), told CNA.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The public has taken notice.

In a study released by research firm Indikator Politik on Nov 8, Purbaya was voted the third best-performing minister, a feat by any measure for someone who, until recently, was unknown outside of Indonesia’s economic policy circles.

More than 1,200 people were polled by the research firm from Oct 20 to 27 to mark Prabowo’s first year in office.

But there are signs that some investors and analysts have been less enamoured with Purbaya.

His policy shifts are viewed as a sharp departure from the calculated approach of his predecessor Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who served as finance minister under three presidents and was a former World Bank managing director widely respected for her fiscal prudence.