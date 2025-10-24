Indonesia lifts decades-old ban on foreigners leading state firms – will this fix their problems?

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s move to allow foreigners to fill top positions in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) could boost investor confidence and the adoption of international best practices, but it still needs to tackle longstanding issues such as bureaucratic inefficiency and political interference, experts said.

President Prabowo Subianto announced last week that expatriates could now lead Indonesian SOEs for the first time in the country’s modern history.



“I have changed the regulations. Expatriates and non-Indonesians can now lead our SOEs,” he said on Oct 15 at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Jakarta.

The president was referring to amendments to Indonesia’s SOE Law, officially passed by parliament on Oct 2.

On the same day, Rosan Roeslani, chief executive officer of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, announced that airline Garuda Indonesia had appointed two foreigners to its top management.



Balagopal Kunduvara, who spent more than 25 years at Singapore Airlines, was named Garuda’s chief financial officer, while seasoned aviation executive Neil Raymond Mills was appointed director of transformation.



Rosan said the airline - which has been operating at a loss for the past three years - needed professionals of Kunduvara and Mills’ calibre to restore profitability.



“We have long been trying to recover Garuda, but we haven’t had the best results. What’s most important is to have someone who not only has great plans but can execute them quickly,” Rosan said at a press conference, as quoted by The Jakarta Globe.

The Danantara chief did not disclose the nationalities of the two new executives.

Garuda’s website lists Kunduvara as being born in India and Mills in South Africa, but did not state their nationalities.

