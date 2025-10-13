Can Prabowo ‘clean up’ Indonesia’s problematic state-owned enterprises with new law, regulator?

JAKARTA: On paper, the Indonesian state-owned company that Arif works for has enormous potential: A vast market in a country of 280 million people, decades of expertise and easy access to government funding.

In reality, Arif said his employer has been bleeding money, weighed down by mounting debt, lawsuits, and corruption scandals that have scared off private partners and tarnished its reputation in recent years.

Arif requested not to disclose his full name and his workplace because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

But checks by CNA showed by Arif’s employer has been investigated, and its executives found guilty, in a number of cases ranging from fictitious projects to bribery and mark-ups dating back to 2016.

When President Prabowo Subianto established a new sovereign wealth fund called Danantara on Feb 24 this year to manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), Arif said he felt upbeat.

Danantara, with assets under management worth more than US$900 billion, aimed to free state firms from political interference and make them run like real businesses.

As Indonesia’s second sovereign wealth fund after the Indonesia Investment Authority, it also aimed to optimise outbound investments and draw more foreign investment.

“When I saw Danantara - the people behind it, their statements, their plans - suddenly I felt hope again,” said Arif, who is with the company’s legal department.

But with Indonesia on Oct 2 replacing the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises with a new regulator called the State Owned Enterprise Management Agency (BP BUMN), it is unclear how the transition will be carried out and whether it will facilitate what observers say are long-overdue reforms.

On Wednesday (Oct 8), Prabowo appointed Dony Oskaria, the chief operating officer of Danantara and former SOEs deputy minister, to lead the new regulatory body.

“BP BUMN and the SOE ministry are nearly identical (in function). The bottom line: We want to quickly transform (Indonesia’s) SOEs … so they become effective companies,” Dony told reporters after his inauguration, as quoted by Detik.

“ We hope there will be collaborations between BP (BUMN) and Danantara.”