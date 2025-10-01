Indonesia's ambitious free meals programme under fire after food poisoning outbreaks

CONCERNED PARENTS

Once welcomed with enthusiasm, the ambitious scheme is now raising worries among parents and caregivers.



In West Bandung regency, more than 1,000 students fell ill in a series of food poisoning outbreaks last week.



Some families say they no longer feel safe letting their children eat at school.



“We were happy to receive the free nutritious meals from the government,” said Neng Muna, mother of a food poisoning victim.



“My children were happy too, but then this happened and I was shocked. I will no longer allow my children to eat the free meals at school if the programme continues.”



Instead, she will pack lunchboxes for her two children to bring to school.



Another student in West Bandung, 14-year-old Via, suffered from vomiting, nausea, dizziness and stomach aches after eating a school lunch. Her symptoms lasted for several days.



Her grandmother Euis Nurhayati said the scheme had initially helped ease the family’s financial burden.



“But if this is what happens, we are afraid … they should not continue the programme,” she added.



The high number of food poisoning cases overwhelmed the local healthcare system.



Patients were treated in shifts at a temporary command post and clinics. Those with severe symptoms were taken to hospitals, where stretchers lined the hallways to handle the influx.



Ambulance drivers told CNA they were exhausted after long hours and numerous trips ferrying victims.