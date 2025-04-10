Indonesia’s ambitious free meals programme faces food safety, logistical concerns

JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia: Indonesia's ambitious free nutritious meal programme has faced several hiccups since it was launched three months ago.

The nationwide project - part of President Prabowo Subianto’s key campaign promises - aims to boost the nation’s human resource quality in the long term by improving nutrition in children's meals and nurturing better educational outcomes.

But food safety concerns, budget constraints and logistical challenges have threatened to undermine the programme.

“Indonesia in 2045, like it or not, must become a developed country,” said Dedek Prayudi, a spokesperson of the Presidential Communication Office.

“If Indonesia does not become a developed country, then Indonesia will be stuck in the middle-income trap. We must have resilient human resources,” he told CNA.