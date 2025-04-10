Indonesia’s ambitious free meals programme faces food safety, logistical concerns
CNA’s Chandni Vatvani finds out just what the nationwide initiative is getting right, and what obstacles it needs to overcome.
JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia: Indonesia's ambitious free nutritious meal programme has faced several hiccups since it was launched three months ago.
The nationwide project - part of President Prabowo Subianto’s key campaign promises - aims to boost the nation’s human resource quality in the long term by improving nutrition in children's meals and nurturing better educational outcomes.
But food safety concerns, budget constraints and logistical challenges have threatened to undermine the programme.
“Indonesia in 2045, like it or not, must become a developed country,” said Dedek Prayudi, a spokesperson of the Presidential Communication Office.
“If Indonesia does not become a developed country, then Indonesia will be stuck in the middle-income trap. We must have resilient human resources,” he told CNA.
ROLLED OUT TOO QUICKLY?
Despite a positive response from communities, however, concerns have emerged over target reach and finance, among other issues.
“It is logistically difficult to provide nutritious meals immediately to all people,” admitted Mr Prabowo on Jan 20, about two weeks after the programme was launched.
“For that reason, I … apologise to all parents and children who have not received them. However, I am certain that by the end of 2025, all Indonesian children will receive nutritious meals.”
Cases of food poisoning have also tainted the programme’s rollout.
Indonesian nutritionist Tan Shot Yen said she believes the free meals initiative was rolled out too quickly.
“The socialisation of this programme is very scarce at the grassroots,” she added.
“If we say that this is good food, this is well-balanced food, they have to finish it. But if they are not ready to accept, of course there is going to be food waste.”
EXPANDING FREE LUNCH PROGRAMME
The programme initially aimed to provide nutritious meals to almost 83 million Indonesians by 2029.
To support the initiative, the government initially allocated a budget of US$4.5 billion this year.
But with Mr Prabowo looking to reach that target by year-end, it will need to inject another US$6 billion through budget cuts to fast-track the programme.
Now, there is mounting pressure for officials to get it right.
Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency, said the goals include fulfilling calorie requirements and nutritional composition, and ensuring hygiene and food safety.
“The programme is very useful,” said Yulius Dwi Kristanto, principal of the Slipi 15 Public Elementary School in West Jakarta. “It is very helpful, especially for children who come from the middle- to lower-income bracket.”
At his school, 380 students were part of the initial rollout of the programme to receive these free nutritious meals which can consist of rice, long beans, tofu, chicken and fruit.
EVALUATING PROGRAMME OUTCOMES
Observers are optimistic that the free meals programme will ultimately help in fighting stunting.
While stunting prevalence in Indonesia is of significant concern, the country has seen a drop in cases from 30.8 per cent in 2018 to 21.5 per cent in 2023.
The target for this year is to further reduce that figure to 18.8 per cent.
Indonesian Minister of Population and Family Development Wihaji said the initiative will be monitored and evaluated “to see the effects of eating the nutritious food that we provide on the children's height and weight later”.
The free nutritious meal programme runs across Indonesia’s 38 provinces with a consistently growing number of kitchen service units.
In Bogor, a regency in Indonesia’s West Java province, for instance, staff at one such service unit start work as early as 2am, preparing rice, proteins and various vegetables.
“This is a huge project. It is not easy. The logistics are difficult,” said Mr Prabowo.
“However, I assure you that we have the budget. I assure you that we have the budget to provide food for all children in Indonesia.
“It is all right if some do not need it. The food can be given to those who do.”
EDUCATING PARENTS, CHILDREN
In Bogor, one preschool educates and supports parents in providing children with nutritious meals.
For instance, better-paid parents help out if others are unable to provide a food item for their child, said Nur Hikmah, principal of Paud Sehat Ceria (Healthy and Happy Preschool in English).
“Those who are unable to afford it are those whose parents' income is below US$300,” she added.
“If, for example, those with higher salaries make cross subsidies, they help children who are less able to afford it.”
The preschool in Bogor’s Bojonggede village is funded by the Foundation for Mother and Child Health, which works to eliminate malnutrition among children under the age of five and in vulnerable communities.
“In big cities, we have found that for several years, the obesity trend has always been present in our preschool children, so we guide them on their nutritional needs,” said Syifa Andina, chairwoman of the non-profit organisation’s Indonesia office.
At the preschool, parents are taught the recommended nutritional requirements for the meals that they pack for their children to bring to school.
The meals are decided a month prior. Every child brings the same protein, carbohydrate and vegetable from their respective homes. For fruit, they can bring anything they like.
Parents told CNA that healthy meals are important for children’s development.
“Children, whether they like healthy meals or not, must bring them,” said one parent. “If you don't like it, over time you'll get used to it.”
Another parent said of her daughter who attends the preschool: “My older children - when they were the same age, their bodies were very small. But this child is healthy and continues to develop well.”