Commentary: The real costs of Indonesia’s free school lunch programme can't be ignored

SINGAPORE: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has launched a universal free school lunch programme targeting 83 million children with an initial 17 million target by the end of 2025. This is primarily aimed at improving the nutritional status of Indonesian children, including stunting.

There are three issues associated with the programme that may render it unsustainable and ineffective: What is on the plate, the target recipients and the fiscal sustainability.

Indonesian children suffer from the “triple burden of malnutrition” to various extents: Undernutrition (stunting, wasting and underweight), overnutrition (overweight and obesity), and micronutrient deficiency (lack of essential multivitamins and nutrients).

However, as socio-economic conditions improve, the prevalence of undernutrition will usually fall, followed by an associated rise in overnutrition. This applies to Indonesia and many other developing countries. In other words, most Indonesian children may be eating enough but not well.

One in five primary-school children (19.7 per cent) was either overweight or obese, according to the Indonesian Health Survey 2023 Report. This is nearly double the share of underweight children (11 per cent). Stunting (18.7 per cent) and micronutrient deficiency (for example, anaemia at 16.3 per cent) were also more prevalent than being underweight.

WHEN EATING ENOUGH DOES NOT MEAN EATING WELL

There are three issues related to the universal free school meal programme worth highlighting.

First, it is important to note what is on the plate. Without proper standardisation of food being served to the children including food safety standards, the programme risks being ineffective and harmful to children.

For example, evidence shows that providing calorie-and-protein-rich food without critical micronutrients may improve weight but not height, thus promoting obesity. In other words, Indonesian children need micronutrient-rich food and not only calorie-and-protein-rich food.