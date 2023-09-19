Commentary: Rice export bans and price caps are a food crisis risk for Asia

LONDON: It’s a diagram that Economics 101 students learn by heart. It puts together supply, demand and prices in a single chart. The graph is the stuff that makes markets tick, whether for iPhones or bowls of rice.

As an associate professor at the School of Economics at the University of the Philippines, prior to her move into government, Cielo Magno imprinted the supply-and-demand chart on her students’ minds. Typically, supply slopes upward: When prices rise, suppliers are willing to produce more; demand generally slopes downward: At higher prices, consumers buy less.

Then Magno became her country’s finance undersecretary, building a reputation for speaking her mind. On Sep 1, she posted a common version of the diagram on social media: “I miss teaching…,” she added. Soon after, she was fired.

Though Magno didn’t explicitly say it then, through her post, she was questioning the government’s decision to introduce a price cap for rice.

If the supply-demand diagram is Economics 101, then price caps are Government 101, distorting how markets are supposed to work. And rice is right now the target of many.

Sadly, Magno’s travails in the Philippines aren’t an exception. Across Asia, nations are trying to bend supply and demand curves, attempting to control the cereal grain’s prices. Carelessly, they are sowing the seeds of a potential food crisis.