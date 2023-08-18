Rising costs, disruptions to diets as India rice export ban hits US consumers and businesses

NEW YORK CITY: Some stores in the United States are implementing rice rationing measures in response to the global market disruption caused by India’s export restrictions.

The Indian government banned the export of non-basmati white rice overseas last month in a bid to bring down prices at home.

The decision led to panic buying by consumers across the US, and concerns among business owners about potential profit margin pressures.

India is responsible for around 40 per cent of global exports of rice, considered one of the world’s most versatile staples which can be cooked in many ways, including being boiled, fried and microwaved.

However, heavy monsoon rains, coupled with warmer, drier weather caused by the El Nino climate pattern, have destroyed its crops.