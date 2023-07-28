Commentary: India's rice export ban will damage its claim to lead the Global South

NEW DELHI: Global food markets have been thrown into chaos yet again - not only because of Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal, but also India’s announcement that it would ban the export of many varieties of rice.

The partial exit of the rice market’s largest trading nation, with about a 40 per cent share of exports, has led to fears that food inflation will race out of control, particularly in countries of the Global South that are already struggling with high debt levels and inflated food and fuel bills.

Even if it is soon lifted, the export ban is a big mistake for India, both economically and geopolitically. It dramatically undermines Indian leaders’ recent claims that this country is the natural and responsible leader of the developing world.

ARE EXPORT BANS THE BEST ANSWER?

New Delhi’s justifications for its decision are familiar: Rising food prices at home, with a general election looming next year. Low food inflation has traditionally been a crucial determinant of electoral success in India - and domestic prices for rice have risen over 10 per cent in the past year. The government blames ballooning exports.

What’s not clear to most Indian economists is why export bans are the best answer for domestic consumers when the government is also sitting on vast stocks of rice that it could easily distribute to poorer Indians or release into the open market to cool down prices.

The fact is, for control-mad bureaucrats in New Delhi, export bans have become the first, not last, response to rising domestic prices.

Just a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine roiled wheat markets last year, for example, India shut down wheat exports - once again, callously increasing food insecurity in the emerging world just when it was at its most vulnerable.