Commentary: India's food security is being choked by climate change

SYDNEY: The world’s most populous nation is more poorly endowed with farmland, per capita, than Greece or Algeria. That’s going to make life harder as a warming planet destabilises the cycles of rain and sun that have kept it fed for millennia.

India last week suspended exports of non-basmati varieties of rice after heavy monsoon rainfall damaged newly planted crops due to be harvested in winter. With rice retail prices up three per cent in the past month and 11.5 per cent over the past year, the government hopes to quell food inflation by reserving more grain for the domestic market.

It’s not the only crop that’s in crisis. Tomato prices have risen five-fold or more in recent months, prompting heists from stores, markets and trucks, and causing farmers to camp out in their fields to protect their produce from theft.

One Twitter user said her sister brought 10kg of the vegetable in her luggage during a visit from her home in Dubai. Once again, heavy rainfall in tomato-producing states has been the culprit.

Up to now, India’s most politically contentious crop has remained largely immune. Onion prices, blamed for the fall of governments in 1980, 1998 and 2014, have only risen modestly in recent months.

AVERAGE RAINFALL CONCEALS ABNORMAL FLUCTUATIONS

That’s no guarantee that the situation will stabilise, however: It’s typically in October and November that price spikes occur, when the country finds out whether damp weather has destroyed the winter crop in storage and the monsoon one in the fields. New Delhi, facing its general election in the second quarter of 2024, has been stockpiling bulbs to quell such volatility.

What’s remarkable about all this is that India as a whole isn’t having a particularly unusual monsoon. Rainfall has been about five per cent above average levels so far, but total monsoon precipitation typically varies 10 per cent in either direction from year to year.