Prabowo wants to extend Whoosh by about 1,000km; says Indonesia ‘strong enough’ to handle high-speed rail debt

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has said he wants to extend the Whoosh high-speed rail (HSR) to Java’s easternmost city of Banyuwangi, beyond the city of Surabaya that was earlier touted as the end point should the project be expanded.

Amid ongoing concerns over Whoosh’s debt, Prabowo also said he would take responsibility for Whoosh.

The project should not be judged by its financial losses given its social benefits such as reducing travel time and air pollution, he told the media on Tuesday (Nov 4) at the inauguration of the new Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta.

“I have said that, as president of the Republic of Indonesia, I will take responsibility for this issue. Hence, there’s no need for commotion because we are strong enough to handle it,” he said, as reported by state news agency Antara.

“I don’t see any issue with us paying Rp1.2 trillion (around US$72 million) annually in (interest expense), because this transport system helps reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and travel time – benefits that must be taken into account,” he said.

Whoosh began operating in October 2023 and covers a 142km stretch between Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes. The US$7.3 billion project was financed largely through a US$5.4 billion loan from the China Development Bank, which covered about 75 per cent of the total cost.

Bandung is about 700km by road to Surabaya, and Banyuwangi is another 300km eastwards of Surabaya.

This means the extension could potentially run for about 1,000km, depending on the route.

“I want the railway network to be expanded to Banyuwangi, not just stop in Surabaya. The target of reaching Surabaya is in the past because we now aim to cover Banyuwangi,” said Prabowo.