From protests to politics: How gig workers are reshaping Southeast Asia’s power balance

JAKARTA: When delivery rider Affan Kurniawan was killed by a police vehicle during a demonstration in Jakarta on Aug 28, his colleagues did not grieve quietly.

Within hours, WhatsApp groups lit up and around 1,000 riders in green and yellow jackets halted work to join a motorcade procession to his final resting place.

Indonesian politicians quickly took notice. Former presidential candidate and long-time opposition figure Anies Baswedan attended Affan’s funeral in the morning of Aug 29. That same evening, President Prabowo Subianto visited Affan’s home to offer support to the 21-year-old’s family.

Also on Aug 29, demonstrations involving delivery riders and app-based drivers against police brutality and other issues erupted in multiple cities in Indonesia, some of which turned violent.

Experts said the impromptu motorcade and the near-simultaneous protests underscored the riders’ solidarity and the speed with which their networks could mobilise.

“Through WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media, information spreads quickly and actions can be coordinated within hours,” said Indonesia-based transportation observer Muhammad Akbar.

“For small matters, such as collecting donations for a colleague in distress, they can mobilise instantly. When it comes to bigger issues, simultaneous protests can easily erupt across multiple cities.”

The gestures by Prabowo and Anies, two of Indonesia’s most powerful political figures, signalled something else: Gig workers are no longer invisible service providers, but a political force to be reckoned with.