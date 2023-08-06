Taiwan’s ‘stuck’ generation: Young adults hit by high costs, low pay. What can be done?

TAIPEI: Since young, Adriel Wang has dreamt of working in the film industry.

He remembers watching the film Jurassic Park as a child and being fascinated by the special effects and technology used to bring the prehistoric creatures to life.

“It convinced me that dinosaurs really looked like that,” said the 25-year-old. “It was so magical to me … I wanted to do the same thing.”

It is a dream he still thinks about as he rides his motorcycle past the cinema, looking up at the brightly lit film posters. But it is a far cry from his reality of delivering food on the UberEats platform.

Wang graduated with a broadcasting degree from a Taiwanese university in 2021 and works as a video producer for a start-up media platform.

But with his monthly salary at NT$32,000 (S$1,350), he has had to take on multiple jobs. Besides delivering food ad hoc, Wang works part-time as a dishwasher in a restaurant and does translation work for a television series.

“All I do is earn as much money as possible to make ends meet,” he said.

His dream has been put on hold for now. “I want to make movies and touch people’s hearts,” he said wistfully. “But I’m not sure I’ll ever achieve my dream.

“I’m still contemplating whether or not to give up on it.”

Wang is not alone in finding things hard after graduation. Nearly 54 per cent of Taiwan’s population aged 25 to 34 has a degree, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior.

In the United States, it is 51 per cent, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data. The OECD average is 47 per cent.

With more graduates comes more competition for jobs. And for young people like Wang, a degree is not the golden ticket it used to be. With wages stagnating and the cost of living spiralling in recent years, some of them struggle to get by, let alone build a future or chase their dreams.