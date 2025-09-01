Prabowo’s bid to quell Indonesia protests welcomed, but root issues need to be tackled

JAKARTA: The weekend move by Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto to stage a united political front with leaders from other major parties in announcing steps to meet demands from protesters who have rocked the country in the last week is seen as one that is unprecedented in decades, analysts told CNA.

They added that Prabowo’s live broadcast on Sunday (Aug 31) was aimed at showing the political leaders of the various parties in parliament were accountable for their members’ statements and behaviours, though some felt the show of force might not go far enough to defuse public dissent.

Flanked by leaders of major political parties, Prabowo also said parliament would revoke with effect from Monday several controversial perks and privileges of the country’s lawmakers that have fuelled the protests, as well as suspend some errant ones.

The president had also cancelled a planned trip to China to attend a "Victory Day" parade on Sep 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in a bid to monitor the volatile domestic situation.

In the wake of Prabowo’s announcement on Sunday, media reports on Monday morning said Indonesian students and civil society groups had called off protests.

But later in the day, thousands of Indonesians reportedly continued to rally across the country with at least 300 protestors seen outside the nation's parliament as soldiers looked on.

Aditya Perdana from the University of Indonesia said the move to suspend troubled lawmakers as well as to revoke some of the perceived luxurious perks is a first attempt by Prabowo to temper the situation in the country.

“It is a first step, but whether they will be effective, we will have to see. We have to start with that,” said the political analyst.