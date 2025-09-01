Thousands protest in Indonesia as military deployed in capital
On Sunday, President Prabowo Subianto ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters after homes of political party members and state buildings were ransacked or set ablaze.
JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians rallied across the country on Monday (Sep 1) as the military was deployed in the capital after at least six people were killed in nationwide protests over lavish perks for lawmakers that escalated into violent anger against the police.
At least 300 protesters gathered outside the nation's parliament in Jakarta on Monday afternoon as dozens of soldiers watched.
Thousands more rallied in Palembang on Sumatra island and hundreds gathered in Banjarmasin on Borneo island and Yogyakarta on the main island of Java, according to AFP journalists around the country.
"Our main goal is to reform the parliament. We hope the parliament will come out and meet us. We want to talk to them directly, they are our representatives," prostester and university student Nafta Keisya Kemalia, 20, told AFP.
"Do they want to wait until we have a martial law?"
The protests began in Jakarta a week ago and have spread nationwide, escalating in size and intensity after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle taxi driver last Thursday night.
On Sunday, President Prabowo Subianto said political parties had agreed to cut lawmakers' benefits, in an attempt to calm the protests in which at least five people have died.
He also ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters after homes of political party members and state buildings were ransacked or set ablaze.
Police set up checkpoints across the capital on Monday, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations, while the usually traffic-clogged streets were quieter than usual.
Hundreds of soldiers were camped at the city's national monument and some were stationed outside the presidential palace, according to an AFP journalist.
At least one group, the Alliance of Indonesian Women, said late Sunday it had cancelled its planned protest because of heightened security.
The capital's police force paraded a convoy of armoured cars and motorbikes outside parliament late Sunday, in a show of force as they attempt to warn off protesters.
Schools and universities in Jakarta were holding classes online until at least Tuesday, and civil servants based in the city were asked to work from home.
OFFICERS INVOLVED IN RIDER'S DEATH "COULD BE DISHONOURABLY DISCHARGED"
The crisis has forced Prabowo to cancel a planned trip to China this week for a military parade commemorating the end of World War II.
At least three people were killed after a fire Friday started by protesters at a council building in the eastern city of Makassar.
Another victim died in Makassar on Friday after he was beaten by a mob on suspicion that he was an intelligence officer, local disaster agency official Muhammad Fadli Tahar told AFP on Sunday.
In Yogyakarta, the Amikom Yogyakarta University confirmed the death of its student Rheza Sendy Pratama in protests, but the circumstances around his death remain unclear.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed in an Instagram post that she was a victim of the looters. She called on people not to loot, and apologised for the government's shortcomings.
The protests and violence have unsettled financial markets, with the stock market falling more than 3 per cent in opening trades on Monday.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the economy was fundamentally solid and would get a boost from a planned incentive package. Airlangga said eight people have died in the protests, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Agus Wijayanto, head of the accountability bureau at the National Police, told reporters an investigation had found criminal acts committed by two officers involved the death of the motorcyle taxi rider Affan Kurniawan -- the driver of the armoured vehicle, and the officer next to him.
They "could be dishonourably discharged", said Agus, adding their ethics trial would take place on Wednesday.