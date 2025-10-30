Commentary: The ‘ASEAN Way’ was on full display at KL summit, but how far can it go?

KUALA LUMPUR: “You are spectacular leaders … Everything you touch turns to gold,” said United States President Donald Trump to Southeast Asian leaders, in his final remarks at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Oct 26). Mr Trump’s tendency to reach for binary superlatives notwithstanding, it showed that he enjoyed the first Asian stop in his second term.

The “ASEAN Way” was on full display: Leaders embraced each other like long-lost friends; there was song and dance, even a birthday celebration, with smiles and jokes around. For a moment, we might forget that we are living in a world of geopolitical and trade tensions.

If the ASEAN Way was the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ guiding rhythm, then this year’s rotating chair Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was the conductor. Mr Anwar was a force of his own, with enough charisma - built through a 43-year dramatic political life - to afford a risky joke with a volatile leader and not land in trouble. “I was in prison, but you almost got there,” he joked on the things he had in common with Mr Trump.

Mr Anwar’s informal and personality-driven approach is an embodiment of how ASEAN has operated since its inception. It relies less on the formal structures, which holds neither economic nor military binding authority on member states, and often settles matters in an ad-hoc, face-saving, consensus manner.

The bloc has been criticised as a “toothless tiger”. But such an approach has proven valuable in times of global flux, fuelled by war of words, tariffs and guns, as ASEAN became the “dealmaking” stage for the world.