Commentary: Southeast Asia is one of few economic bright spots from Europe’s point of view

SINGAPORE: From Europe’s perspective, Southeast Asia is one of the few bright spots in today’s uncertain economy in a world unsettled by tariffs and geopolitical rifts.

In the EU-ASEAN Business Council’s recently published 11th EU-ASEAN Business Sentiment Survey, 73 per cent of respondents said the region has become more important to their global revenues over the past two years. For companies that are considering moving supply chains because of tariffs, 39 per cent said they are looking to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) first, making it the top destination.

Though European companies are particularly bullish on expanding operations in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, part of ASEAN’s attraction is in its diverse markets. This offers resilience through variety.

That resilience matters. From the ripple effects of the pandemic to the latest rounds of the United States' tariff hikes, recent years have served as a stark reminder of the fragility of global supply chains.