Commentary: EU-China ties will shape strategic room for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: European leaders met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday (July 24) at the EU-China summit, marking 50 years of diplomatic ties.

In the era of Trump 2.0, China and the EU could have been a perfect match – at least in theory.

They have a significant economic relationship and a mutual commitment to the multilateral trading system. According to 2024 data, they are each other’s second-biggest trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding US$760 billion.

In April, Beijing and Brussels agreed that United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs hurt international commerce, and committed to resolving their differences to “jointly safeguard the normal functioning of global trade”.

While these circumstances create a conducive setting for alignment, underlying frictions in security and trade had impeded summit preparations and strained their ties.