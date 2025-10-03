Commentary: If self-sufficiency is Trump’s tariff goal, how much more can Southeast Asia give?

SINGAPORE: Just when governments thought they had successfully negotiated lower tariffs, they are now forced to reckon with a new set.

On Sep 25, United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on specific sectors, including a 100 per cent tariff on patented pharmaceuticals and 25 per cent on all heavy trucks. More came four days later on Monday (Sep 29) – this time on imports of timber, lumber and derivative products such as kitchen cabinets.

Amid warnings of impending semiconductor tariffs, this latest blitz was a one-two hit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Just hours before the Sep 25 announcement, the grouping’s economic ministers met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Kuala Lumpur to appeal for lower tariffs across the board. He demurred.

On one hand, the US and ASEAN economies are still “in the process of negotiating deals” – but he warned that if talks fall through, then “the tariff solution is the solution”. Washington’s trade envoy also declared that “we have to have the supply chains back in the United States,” highlighting national security as the key concern.

Mr Greer’s comment was specifically referring to semiconductors, but the Trump administration is unlikely to stop there. When announcing the timber tariffs, the White House warned of an overreliance on foreign timber, as a matter of national security.