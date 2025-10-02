Commentary: US-China ties – never mind the trade deal, there are more important issues to resolve

SINGAPORE: I hope there will be no trade deal between the United States and China. This sounds like a death wish but it is better for long-term peace and security that the two superpowers not have an agreement just for the sake of doing so and in the process neglect to resolve their very deep-seated differences.

The way they are dancing towards some form of agreement which will probably be signed at a meeting between the two leaders next year will not make for a lasting settlement.

For US President Donald Trump, it is all about a headline-splashing photo opportunity, and another step towards the Nobel Peace Prize which he craves.

For President Xi Jinping, an agreement will provide some breathing space for China as it continues the relentless march to develop its economy and military, which it believes is vital to secure its future in the face of Western hostility. He is holding out before agreeing to meet Mr Trump to gain as many benefits for China as possible during the negotiations. It isn’t in his interest to agree to a deal at the moment because as long as the meeting hangs in the balance, he has leverage over Mr Trump.

But he has to eventually agree to one to maintain his relationship with the US president and stop it from spinning out of control.

Both leaders are hence only thinking of the short term.