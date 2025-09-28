Commentary: China plans, America reacts

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: China’s leaders are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Meanwhile, since the beginning of his second term, US President Donald Trump has issued a record 205 executive orders and signed only a handful of bills into law.

The comparison is striking: While China has a strategic planning process, America has neither a plan nor a strategy.

The planning exercise is a foundational pillar of the People’s Republic of China. The first plan ran from 1953 until 1957 and was strongly influenced by Mao Zedong’s post-revolutionary relationship with Joseph Stalin. Over the ensuing years, the plans became more elaborate, as did the preparation process.

The State Planning Commission that set Soviet-style industry targets in the early 1950s was eventually replaced by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). In addition to following the guidance of the Communist Party of China and drawing on the expertise of the ministries that comprise the State Council, the NDRC consults with outside academics and industry leaders.

The gestation period for China’s planning process is long: As soon as the National People’s Congress approves a five-year plan, work on the next one commences.

China’s five-year plans have been far from perfect. The first four were unmitigated disasters, dominated by Mao’s ideological zealotry and overreach. The second plan (1958 to 1962) featured the catastrophic Great Leap Forward, while the fourth plan (1971 to 1975) was shaped by the disastrous Cultural Revolution.

It wasn’t until the fifth plan (1976 to 1980), which ushered in Deng Xiaoping’s post-Mao reforms and opened up the economy, that the planning process became more proactive and focused on boosting growth and prosperity. The ninth plan (1996 to 2000) unleashed a wave of reforms to overhaul state-owned enterprises.

The 11th (2006 to 2010) and 12th plans (2011 to 2015) laid the groundwork for China’s consumer-led rebalancing strategy, an unfinished agenda item that many hope will be refined in the upcoming 15th plan (2026 to 2030).