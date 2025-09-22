Commentary: What Trump wants from the TikTok deal is coming into focus

SINGAPORE: After his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep 19), United States President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he “appreciate[d] the TikTok approval”, without further detail. China’s account of the same call made no mention of a finalised deal.

But according to Chinese media reports, Mr Xi said that the authorities welcomed companies’ business negotiations that were consistent with market rules and Chinese laws. It’s a clear departure from Beijing’s earlier stance of being firmly opposed to any forced sale of the popular video-sharing platform or export of its prized algorithm.

If the contours of the agreement trickling out from US officials and media reports earlier this week are confirmed, Mr Trump may have brokered a deal in which Chinese parent company ByteDance would retain less than a 20 per cent stake in TikTok’s American operations. That’s consistent with a 2024 US law requiring the social media platform not to be “controlled by a foreign adversary” to avoid a US ban.

Mr Trump has repeatedly extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok, now until Dec 16. If the deal is finalised, US companies would control over 80 per cent of TikTok. Tech giant Oracle and investment firms Andreessen Horowitz and Silver Lake Technology Management are expected to be added to the list of American owners.

It would be a major coup for Mr Trump – though not necessarily in the way backers of the 2024 law might have expected.