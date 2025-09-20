ByteDance says working to keep TikTok in US ‘under Chinese laws’ following Trump-Xi call
China’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Friday night (Sep 19) that both presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current state of China-US relations and other issues of mutual interest.
SINGAPORE: ByteDance said on Saturday (Sep 20) that it would move forward with a deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States “in accordance with Chinese laws”.
The statement, shared on ByteDance’s official WeChat account, came just hours after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as they seek to lower tensions in a strained relationship marked by successive trade talks.
“We thank President Xi Jinping and President Trump for their concern regarding TikTok,” the statement said. It did not specify whether the deal would involve selling a part of TikTok’s US operations to American investors.
“ByteDance will advance the relevant work in accordance with Chinese laws, ensuring that TikTok’s US company continues to serve its broad American user base well.”
China’s foreign ministry released a lengthy statement late Friday night about the call between both presidents earlier that day.
“The two presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current state of China-US relations and other issues of mutual interest,” it said, describing the call as “pragmatic, positive and constructive”.
The ministry added that Xi had stressed to Trump the vital importance of China-US relations, saying both are “fully capable of helping each other succeed and prospering together for the good of the two countries and the whole world.
“For that vision to materialise, both sides need to work hard and in the same direction, so as to realise mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” it added.
The ministry said the recent consultation between Chinese and US officials reflected the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and both can continue to properly handle the outstanding issues in bilateral relations and strive for win-win outcomes.
But it also fired a parting shot: “The US side should refrain from imposing unilateral trade restrictions so as not to disrupt the outcomes of multiple rounds of consultation between the two sides.”
It also touched on the TikTok debate, saying China’s position on the issue is clear.
“The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides,” it said.
“The US side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors.”
The popular social media app has 170 million US users.
Following his call with Xi, Trump shared updates on social media.
“We made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal,” Trump wrote.
Addressing TikTok, he wrote: “The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!”
Trump has repeatedly put off a ban and the outcome of the dispute is expected to reverberate well beyond the US and China.
Earlier this week, Trump said a deal was struck that would keep TikTok operating in the United States, transferring its US assets to US owners.
“We had a very good meeting the other day, and it sounds like they've approved TikTok,” Trump said at a White House briefing on Tuesday.