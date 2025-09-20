ByteDance says working to keep TikTok in US ‘under Chinese laws’ following Trump-Xi call

SINGAPORE: ByteDance said on Saturday (Sep 20) that it would move forward with a deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States “in accordance with Chinese laws”.

The statement, shared on ByteDance’s official WeChat account, came just hours after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as they seek to lower tensions in a strained relationship marked by successive trade talks.

“We thank President Xi Jinping and President Trump for their concern regarding TikTok,” the statement said. It did not specify whether the deal would involve selling a part of TikTok’s US operations to American investors.

“ByteDance will advance the relevant work in accordance with Chinese laws, ensuring that TikTok’s US company continues to serve its broad American user base well.”