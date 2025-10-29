Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship: Big on show, short on substance?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year has been the perfect stage for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to showcase his diplomatic chops and persuasive charms, thereby giving a boost to his and the country’s standing on the world stage, say analysts.

But questions remain as to whether ASEAN - under Anwar’s leadership - could have achieved more tangible goals on trade as well as longstanding issues like the domestic conflict in Myanmar as well as overlapping claims over the South China Sea, with discussions for both seemingly making little headway.

Furthermore, while the recent ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings have served as a platform for discussions and negotiations, most of the noteworthy deals were not completed through the bloc’s mechanisms, but were rather done bilaterally.

Khoo Ying Hooi of Universiti Malaya's International and Strategic Studies Department told CNA that Malaysia’s chairmanship under Anwar was “symbolically strong but substantively mixed”.

“On one hand, we can’t deny Anwar has successfully restored a sense of visibility and moral voice to ASEAN by emphasising unity, dialogue, and multilateralism at a time of deep geopolitical divides.

“However, beyond diplomacy and eloquence, the tangible outcomes remain modest for now. While Anwar’s rhetoric on ‘cooperation over confrontation’ resonated, it did not translate into breakthroughs on pressing issues like Myanmar,” said Khoo, referring to the Southeast Asian country that has been in crisis since the military junta seized power in a coup in early 2021.