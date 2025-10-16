Prabowo’s Gaza peace summit trip: A sign of Indonesia’s growing influence or mere symbolism?

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE: President Prabowo Subianto’s participation in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt affirms Indonesia’s elevated international profile and highlights the opportunities and potential pitfalls in his brand of diplomacy, analysts said.

As the only Southeast Asian leader among more than 20 at Monday's (Oct 13) summit, Prabowo found himself in the global spotlight when United States President Donald Trump called each leader and dignitary on stage in his speech that was broadcasted “live”.

Describing Prabowo as “a very incredible man of Indonesia”, Trump approached Prabowo, shook his hand, and said, “President, come here. Great job.”

While experts are divided on whether Prabowo’s presence in Egypt was merely symbolic, they said he demonstrated rapport with fellow heads of state and that Indonesia could use its growing global influence to aid the process towards peace in Gaza.

Prabowo could also maintain communication with Trump in order to share Indonesia’s perspectives on the ceasefire’s implementation, they add.

But apart from the opportunities arising from Indonesia’s global standing, a “hot mic” moment between him and Trump, and false reports of a visit to Israel show the potential pitfalls of Prabowo’s brand of diplomacy, experts noted.