Indonesian president caught asking Trump for meeting with son Eric in ‘hot mic’ moment

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was caught on a live microphone asking US President Donald Trump if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, after a Gaza summit on Monday (Oct 13).
The conversation, captured on video and audio following Trump’s remarks at the peace summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, appeared to occur without the two leaders realizing the microphone was still live.
Speaking to Trump behind a podium, Prabowo mentioned a region that was “not safe, security-wise,” before asking: “Can I meet Eric?”
Trump replied: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”
Prabowo responded: “We’ll look for a better place,” to which Trump again said, “I’ll have Eric call you.” The Indonesian leader then added: “Eric or Don Jr.”
TRUMP FAMILY TIES
Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are both executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which operates real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.
The company lists a golf club outside Jakarta on its website, while another Trump-branded property, a golf club and resort in Bali, is described as “coming soon.”
The White House and the Indonesian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on the exchange.
It was not clear from the audio whether the conversation referred to any business dealings involving the Trump Organization or the US president’s family.