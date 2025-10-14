Indonesian president caught asking Trump for meeting with son Eric in ‘hot mic’ moment

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was caught on a live microphone asking US President Donald Trump if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, after a Gaza summit on Monday (Oct 13).

The conversation, captured on video and audio following Trump’s remarks at the peace summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, appeared to occur without the two leaders realizing the microphone was still live.

Speaking to Trump behind a podium, Prabowo mentioned a region that was “not safe, security-wise,” before asking: “Can I meet Eric?”

Trump replied: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”

Prabowo responded: “We’ll look for a better place,” to which Trump again said, “I’ll have Eric call you.” The Indonesian leader then added: “Eric or Don Jr.”