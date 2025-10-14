Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: US President Donald Trump hailed a “tremendous day for the Middle East” on Monday (Oct 13) as he and regional leaders signed a declaration to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.

Trump made a lightning visit to Israel, where he addressed parliament and praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before flying to Egypt for a summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

There, he joined the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to sign the declaration as guarantors of the Gaza deal.

“This is a tremendous day for the world, it’s a tremendous day for the Middle East,” Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders gathered at the summit. “At long last, we have peace in the Middle East.”

LEADERS PLEDGE LASTING PEACE

The declaration pledged to “pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security and shared prosperity in the region,” and welcomed “the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the Gaza agreement “closes a painful chapter in human history” and opens the way to a two-state solution.

Under Trump’s ceasefire plan, Hamas freed the last 20 surviving hostages it had held for two years in Gaza, while Israel released 1,968 mostly Palestinian prisoners, according to Israel’s prison service.

“For so many families across this land, it has been years since you’ve known a single day of true peace,” Trump said earlier during his Knesset address. “Not only for Israelis, but also for Palestinians and for many others, the long and painful nightmare is finally over.”