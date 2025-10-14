Israeli hostage couple reunites after two years of Hamas captivity in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, whose abduction on a motorcycle became one of the most haunting images of the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack, was reunited on Monday (Oct 13) with her newly freed boyfriend, Avinatan Or.

A government video showed Or, 32, embracing his parents as his mother recited the Jewish shehecheyanu blessing, expressing gratitude for his safe return after two years in Hamas captivity.

Moments later, Or was led into a room where he reunited with Argamani, 28, who was rescued from Gaza in June 2024 by Israeli special forces. The pair embraced and kissed, visibly emotional as they reunited after more than two years apart.

ICONIC IMAGE OF CAPTIVITY

Footage of Argamani’s abduction, showing her crying for help as she was taken into Gaza on a motorcycle while reaching out to Or, who was being marched alongside her, spread worldwide after the Hamas assault.

The couple had been attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel, one of the main targets of the Oct 7 attack, where more than 360 people were killed and about 40 others taken hostage.

Following her rescue, Argamani became a leading voice calling for the release of hostages still held in Gaza.