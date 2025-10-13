Hamas hands over all remaining hostages to Israel, Trump says Gaza war over

JERUSALEM: Hamas freed the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages on Monday (Oct 13) under a US-brokered ceasefire deal, a big step towards ending two years of shattering war in Gaza as President Donald Trump proclaimed the "historic dawn of a new Middle East".

The Israeli military said it had received all hostages confirmed to be alive after their transfer from Gaza by the Red Cross, prompting cheering, hugging and weeping among thousands waiting at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv.

Buses carrying Palestinians released from Israeli prisons as part of the accord also arrived in Gaza, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

"The skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," Trump was due to tell the Knesset in a speech before flying on to Egypt for a summit aimed at building conditions for a lasting peace in Gaza.

However, major obstacles remain even to a lasting resolution of the conflict in Gaza, let alone to the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict or other major schisms running through the long-volatile Middle East.