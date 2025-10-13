Live: Hamas begins releasing hostages as Trump heads to Israel

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire reached a pivotal point on Monday (Oct 13) with the first batch of Israeli hostages handed over. This will soon be followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

It comes as United States President Donald Trump makes a trip to Israel, where he will be lauded in parliament for brokering the breakthrough agreement.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the deal offers a glimmer of hope towards resolving the deadliest war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

