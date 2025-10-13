Logo
Live: Hamas begins releasing hostages as Trump heads to Israel
live World

Live: Hamas begins releasing hostages as Trump heads to Israel

US President Donald Trump is headed to Israel, having declared the war "over".

Live: Hamas begins releasing hostages as Trump heads to Israel

People celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv as news came out that Hamas has already handed over seven surviving hostages to the Red Cross on Oct 13, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Menahem KAHANA)

13 Oct 2025 01:31PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2025 02:13PM)
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire reached a pivotal point on Monday (Oct 13) with the first batch of Israeli hostages handed over. This will soon be followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

It comes as United States President Donald Trump makes a trip to Israel, where he will be lauded in parliament for brokering the breakthrough agreement.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the deal offers a glimmer of hope towards resolving the deadliest war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group. 

Follow live and watch Trump's arrival in Israel:

Source: CNA/gs(kg)

