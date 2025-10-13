Commentary: Gaza ceasefire - the difficult part comes after hostage exchange

SINGAPORE: The exchange of Hamas-held Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners began on Monday (Oct 13). Now comes the difficult bit: ensuring the ceasefire equates a permanent end to the Gaza war and arrangements for post-war administration and reconstruction.

United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan is ultimately a declaration of principles and objectives, with no concrete terms or mechanism of implementation beyond the prisoner exchange, the fragile ceasefire and the US promise to send 200 troops (to Israel rather than Gaza) to oversee the ceasefire.

On a victory lap in Israel on Monday, Mr Trump will go to Egypt for a summit where an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war is expected to be signed by mediating countries, with Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates possibly committing to contributing troops too.

But who will administer post-war Gaza and what the mandate of the international stabilisation force will be remain open questions.

With no good options, Hamas has placed a risky bet on Mr Trump and other guarantors that Israel will not restart hostilities after all hostages are released.